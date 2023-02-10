PP United win Orchid Palm Homes Cup VII

The Orchid Palm Homes Cup VII took place at the Hua Hin International School on Sunday (Feb 5).

Eight academies were in action with PP United running out as the eventual winners.

The teams were divided into two groups with Black Mountain emerging as the early favourites after winning all three of their games. PP United finished runners up in Group A and faced Group B winners Taptai in the semi final.

A tight and tense game finished goalless but PP United booked their spot in the final after running out as 3-2 winners in the penalty shoot out. The second semi final saw Grouo A winners Black Mountain face Group B runners up Nong Hoi who made it into the semi finals after drawing all three games.

Nong Hoi would book their spot in the final with the only goal of the game coming very early on and against the run of play. Black Mountain has numerous chances to equalize but could not finish any of them.

It set up a clash between PP United and Nong Hoi in the final. The latter team ran out as comfortable 2-0 winners with Black Mountain beating Taptai by the same score line in the third and fourth place playoff.

Orchid Palm Homes owner Stephen Ayling is delighted to see how the tournament has expanded,

“It was good to see so many players and spectators and we are really proud of how this tournament has grown. It is still going strong after four years and we can’t wait for the Orchid Palm Homes Cup VIII.”

Former Tottenham and England defender Gary Stevens was also in attendance and he was impressed,

“Some of the children from our Black Mountain academy got to play against five different teams in the space of a single day which was a really good experience for them. Getting to play competitive football like this will only help these children improve and more importantly all the games were played in a good spirit and everyone enjoyed themselves.”

