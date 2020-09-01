Preparing for a second wave

Officials from the Public Health Ministry say that Thailand is fully equipped and prepared for a second wave, should there be another outbreak of the coronavirus.

Following a report on Monday from the CCSA, a British woman was tested positive of the virus during her 14-day state quarantine and is now under monitor by medical staff.

However, with the recent surge of Covid-19 infections in Myanmar, Thailand has stepped up securities and tighten its borders making sure that no enters the country illegally and possibly spread the virus. The health ministry also urged entrepreneurs to suspend the import of migrant workers to prevent the spread of infections until situation improves.

Deputy Secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration Surachoke Tangwiwat says the government is prepared if there should be a second outbreak and that they have enough supplies for all of Thailand’s hospitals including beds, medicines, masks and PPEs.

Source: Bangkok Post

