Rain fails to dampen spirits at i Run You 300 event in Sam Roi Yot

More than 500 runners and 150 cyclists braved the wet weather on Sunday to take part in the i Run You 300 event at Sam Roi Yot Beach.

Runners had a choice of taking on the 3k, 5k or 10k course at the event, which was held for the first time along the beach front at Dolphin Bay.

Despite rain delaying the start of the races by an hour, runners remained in good spirits throughout.

The event proved successful for Hua Hin based athlete Romain Chevalier who finished first in his age group and 3rd place overall.

Sunday’s running and cycling races formed part of what was three days of entertainment and activities at the beach.

The event formally kicked off on Friday evening (Oct 7) when officials from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the provincial administration and the Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict Administrative, among others, held the opening ceremony.

Friday also saw the first of three musical performances from famous artists the MUSKETEERS, with the “Yes’sir Days” playing on Saturday and Palaphol closing the event on Sunday evening.

The three day event also included food fairs and local community shops from the province, as well as a Food Truck zone, a tree market with various types of trees for nature lovers to see and buy, and a terrarium workshop.

