Rangers ended celtic’s four-year cup reign

Rangers ended Celtic’s four-year Scottish Cup reign – and condemned them to a first trophyless season since 2010 – to reach the quarter-finals with Old Firm derby victory at Ibrox.

Steven Davis’ overhead kick and a Jonjoe Kenny own goal before half-time decided a gripping, chance-laden game. Celtic’s wasteful finishing culminated in Odsonne Edouard’s weak penalty being saved in the closing stages.

Steven Gerrard’s side host St Johnstone in the last eight next weekend. Having crushed Celtic’s bid for a 10th consecutive league title, Rangers are now three wins from adding the Scottish Cup after extending their 100% home record in domestic football this season. Five years and a day since their last Scottish Cup defeat, a shootout loss to Rangers, Celtic again fell to their biggest rivals.

Celtic had their moments. Plenty of them. Stephen Welsh missed a glaring opportunity for an equaliser and Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi were the main culprits after the break.

