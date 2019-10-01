Real Madrid No Chance for Neymar

Real Madrid has no chance of beating Barcelona to the signing of Neymar Jr., reports claim.

Representatives from Barcelona were sent to Paris a few weeks ago to discuss re-signing the Brazilian international.

They tabled a deal to PSG which would see Barcelona sign Neymar on loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Barcelona will pay a hefty loan fee, then cough up around £154m at the end of the season. Spanish sports newspaper has reported that Barcelona will beat Real Madrid to the signing of Neymar.

