Real Madrid reaches at top after defeating Eibar

Real Madrid defeats Eibar to record a fourth La Liga winning streak and keep speed with leaders Atletico Madrid.

Madrid’s forward Karim Benzema began the scoring with his seventh league goal of the season. Then set up Luka Modric as Real scored twice in the starting 13 minutes.

Both sides had opportunities in a brutal second half, but Lucas Vazquez sealed the points for Real.

Manager Zinedine Zidane’s side rose to the second-placed Real Sociedad but have played two games more than leaders Atletico.

It is now five wins in a row for Real in all matches, but they were made to work hard against Eibar despite their early dominance.

Eibar stuck to their task despite Benzema’s well-taken finish from Rodrygo’s cross and scoring very early to show their dominance.

But Sergio Ramos produced an excellent tackle to prevent Eibar at one end.

La Liga matches results:

Athletic Club 2-0 Huesca

Atlético Madrid 3-1 Elche

Barcelona 2-2 Valencia

Levante 2-1 Real Sociedad

Villarreal 3-1 Osasuna

Sevilla 1-1 Valladolid

Celta Vigo 2-0 Alavés

Granada 2-0 Real Betis

Getafe 2-0 Cádiz

Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar

Source: www.bbc.com

