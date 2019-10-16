Ronaldo fires 700th career goal in Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine

The Portugal superstar scored his 95th international goal against Ukraine to hit a career milestone, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his professional career during Portugal‘s Euro 2020 qualifying loss to Ukraine on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner brought up his septuple century for club and country when he converted a second-half penalty in Kiev, awarded after Taras Stepanenko handled the ball inside the box.

It was his 95th goal for Portugal, with only Iran‘s Ali Daei (109) ahead of him on the all-time international goals list.

Ronaldo is just one of six footballers to have hit the 700 mark, with Josef Bican estimated to be the top goalscorer in history with 805 goals.

Behind him is a pair of former Brazilian stars in Romario and Pele, who finished their illustrious careers with 772 goals and 767 goals, respectively.

Ferenc Puskas’ 746 career finishes and Gerd Muller’s 735 round out the top five. Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi, looks set to join the 700 club in the future, as the Argentine is currently sitting on 672 career finishes.

By Dom Farrell

