Royal Hua Hin Golf Course celebrates Children’s Day with special golf teaching event

On January 13, 2024, the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course played host to an event in celebration of National Children’s Day, focusing on introducing the sport of golf to young enthusiasts.

The event was presided over by Mr. Methee Suthat Na Ayudhya, President of the Professional Golf Association of Thailand.

Also in attendance were Mr. Suwit Hreanrungroj, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Petchaburi Golf Association, Mr. Siriphan Kamolpramote, Advisor to the Mayor of Hua Hin, and Mr. Amnat Pankeo, Manager of the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course. The day was further brightened by the attendance of distinguished guests, parents, and a significant turnout of young golfers, both Thai and international.

Among the Thai golfers taking part included Prayad “Pro Hamyai” Marksaeng, Boonchu Ruangkit, Suthep-Prom Meesawat, Khwan Chai Tannil, Thammanoon Sriroj, and “Pro Piano” Aphichaya Yubol.

The event was part of a collaboration between Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Singha Hua Hin Golf Club, and the Professional Golf Association of Thailand recognizing and nurturing the potential of children and youth, seen as future assets for the nation. The gathering aimed to encourage and support young Thai golf enthusiasts, setting them on a path towards a successful future in the sport.

The highlight of the day was the interactive golf clinics led by seasoned pros. “Pro Hamyai” Prayad Marksaeng and Pro Prom Meesawat shared their expertise in driving techniques, while Pro Suthep Meesawat and other professionals introduced advanced skills such as side green play and bunker shots.

