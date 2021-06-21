Rugby: leicester tigers miss out on European title

Leicester Tigers missed out on a first ,uropean trophy in 19 years as Montpellier edged an exciting Challenge Cup final at Twickenham. Vincent Rattez scampered on to his own kick to put the French ahead.

Only 10,000 supporters were allowed into Twickenham following the easing of Covid restrictions, but despite only sparsely populating the imposing London venue the fans created a constant and surprisingly noisy atmosphere and the intensity was matched on the pitch.

Leicester director of rugby :teve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester: “I think every Leicester Tigers supporter will be very proud of their team tonight.¹ Despite the outcome, Tigers pledged to top Montpellier’s performance in the future.

comments