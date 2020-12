England will attempt to round off 2020 by clinching the opening of Autumn Nations Cup and taking revenge on an under-strength France at Twickenham.

England have won seven of eight Tests in this calendar year and lifted the Six Nations trophy in October.

Their only defeat came in Paris in February when France, under new coach Fabien Galthie, triumphed 24-17.

However, none of that French starting XV can play in Sunday’s game because of an agreement with French clubs.

Source: BBC Sports

