Josh Adams suspended from six Nations squad for Covid Breach

Winger Josh Adams has been released by Wales after being excluded for the first two matches of the 2021 six Nations following a breach of Covid-19 protocols.

The Cardiff Blues Player attended a gathering with his family on Sunday, after the squad had been released on Saturday.

The players joined back up on Tuesday and the breach was raised. Adam said, “I would like to apologise unreservedly.”

Adams made his international debut in 2018 and has scored 14 draws in 29 test for Wales.

He was expected to start in the tournament opener against Ireland on Sunday. Unfortunately will miss that game at the Principality Stadium and the trip to face Scotland six days later.

The latest Covid-19 testing results for the national squad all came negative.

Adam said, “When out of the camp at the weekend, I made an error of judgement. I attended a small gathering of immediate family to celebrate a family milestone. I have a responsibility to lead by example and I’ve fallen short on this occasion.”

Source: BBC

