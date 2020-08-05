Leicester Tigers sign five new players

Fiji winger Kini Murimurivalu and Argentina back Matias Morini are among the five new players recruited by Leicester.

Murimurivalu, 31, moves to Welford Road after eight seasons at La Rochelle and has played in three World Cups. Morini, 25, joins the club after being with the Jaguares Super Rugby franchise and has played at the last two World Cups for Argentina.

Tigers have also signed Kobus Van Wyk, 28, and Guy Porter, 23, from the Super Rugby-based backs and ex-Harlequins forward Luke Wallace, 29.

The club did not disclose the length of any of the contracts. Murimurivalu, Wallace and Porter will all be available when the Premiership resumes this month after being postponed since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

comments