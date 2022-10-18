Sam Roi Yot Half Marathon set for Dec 4 – Here’s how to register

Another major running event is set to take place in Sam Roi Yot.

The Sam Roi Yot Half Marathon will take place at Sam Roi Yot beach on December 4, the organisers have confirmed.

The event, which is being organised by the Sam Roi Yot Subdistrict Community Leadership Council and Park Run Thailand, will see runners compete over a choice three distances: 21.1km, 10km and 5km.

You can register for the event here or by scanning the QR code below: https://forms.gle/4b7QVPxzA6GfWsXh8

Race fees are as follows:

– 5 km distance 400 baht green shirt + bib + medal + souvenir

– 10 km distance, 600 baht, red shirt + bib + medal + souvenir

– 21.1 km distance 800 baht blue shirt + bib + medal + souvenir + finisher shirt

– VIP 1,500 baht according to the selected distance + 1 collar shirt

Start time and cut off:

🏃21.1 km. Start time 04.30 Cut Off time 09.00 (4.30 hrs.)

🏃Range 10 km. Start time 05.30 Cut Off time 08.00 (2.30 hours)

🏃5 km. Start time 06.00 hrs. Cut Off time 07.30 (1.30 hrs.)

Event schedule:

3 December 2022

10:00 a.m. 6:00 p.m. Registration for shirts/bibs is available at the event venue.

December 4, 2022

03:00 Runners arrive at the event site.

04.30 21.1km race starts.

05.00 Opening ceremony

05.30 10km race starts

06.00 5km race starts

07:00 Award ceremony

09:00 End of the event

