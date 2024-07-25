SAT unveils exciting lineup for AIR SEA LAND 2024 Festival in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) is set to continue its efforts to drive economic growth through sports tourism with the 2024 AIR SEA LAND Festival.

This year’s event, branded as “Air Sea Land 360 Degrees,” will take place in the provinces of Ranong and Prachuap Khiri Khan from August 10-12. The festival promises an array of activities, including sports competitions, recreational events, delicious food, and live entertainment.

On Friday, July 19, 2024, a press conference was held at the Chalerm Phrakiat 7 Rounds Building to announce the festival. Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, led the event alongside Mrs. Prodpran Samanmit, Deputy Governor for Sports Promotion, Mr. Rachan Meenoi, Deputy Governor of Ranong Province, and Mr. Komkrit Charoenphatansombat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Dr. Kongsak Yodmanee highlighted the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ commitment to promoting excellence in sports and advancing professional sports in Thailand. The SAT aims to position Thailand as a central hub for tourism under the IGNITE THAILAND strategy by hosting significant sports events that bolster local economies.

“The Air Sea Land Southern International Sports Tourism Festival 2024 aims to integrate sports, tourism, and economic activities,” said Dr. Kongsak. “Our objective is to create an all-encompassing event that covers air, water, and land sports competitions, enhancing the tourism experience.”

This year’s festival will feature stand-up paddleboarding events in Ranong, organized in collaboration with the Thailand Surfing Association. In Prachuap Khiri Khan, visitors can look forward to Muay Thai competitions, paramotor sports, and the renowned International Giant Kite Festival.

“Muay Thai is Thailand’s soft power, and we are promoting it to add value in various dimensions, including its inclusion in future Olympic Games,” Dr. Kongsak added. The festival will also feature paramotor sports in collaboration with the Thailand Air Sports and Aviation Association and the Thailand Amateur Muaythai Association.

The event’s name, “Air Sea Land 360 Degrees,” reflects the comprehensive nature of the festival, which includes sports competitions, recreational activities, concerts, and cultural experiences. Activities in Ranong will kick off on August 10, followed by events in Prachuap Khiri Khan on August 11-12.

The festival highlights in Prachuap Khiri Khan will include:

Muay Thai Competitions: Showcasing Thailand’s national sport with thrilling matches.

Paramotor Competitions and Free Rides: Offering exhilarating paramotor rides over Prachuap Bay, though availability is limited.

International Giant Kite Festival: Featuring colourful and creative kites from around the world.

Concerts: Live performances by Jazz Spooknik Papillon Kookkook (JSPKK) and L. Gu Ha bands, promising high-energy entertainment.

Food Shopping and Walking Street: A variety of local food stalls and shops to explore.

In addition to these highlights, the festival will include stand-up paddleboarding competitions and a party with DJ Anna, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere.

Deputy Governor of Ranong Province, Mr. Rachan Meenoi, expressed his gratitude to the SAT for supporting activities that stimulate the local economy in Ranong. “Ranong is one of the 55 must-visit cities in Thailand, and we are ready to welcome visitors with various preparations. Tourists can also benefit from tax deductions up to 15,000 baht,” he said.

Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Mr. Komgrit Charoenphatansombat, echoed this sentiment, thanking Dr. Kongsak and the SAT for their support. “Our province has established a committee to ensure thorough preparation for the event, which is expected to attract tourists during the green season and long holiday period,” he noted.

The AIR SEA LAND 2024 Festival is a significant effort by the SAT to integrate sports and tourism, providing a platform for local and international visitors to experience Thailand’s vibrant culture and scenic beauty. By hosting such events, the SAT aims to create lasting economic benefits and reinforce Thailand’s reputation as a premier destination for sports tourism.

For those planning to attend, the events in Prachuap Khiri Khan will be held at Wing 5 and Chalerm Phra Kiat Public Park on August 11-12.

