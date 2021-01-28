Sheff Utd shocking win to deny Man united top spot

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United caused a stunning upset with a Premier League victory over title-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed three points to recover the top spot from opponents Manchester City.

But were in the dark for large periods of the match as the opposite side picked up only their second win of the season.

The Blades felt a shock first-half lead through Kean Bryan’s flicked header which went off the far post following John Fleck’s corner.

Anthony Martial had a goal forfeited out as Harry Maguire was adjudged to have fouled Aaron Ramsdale. But the United skipper headed the equalizer just past the hour mark.

The visitors reacted with 16 minutes remaining as Manchester United failed to clear and substitute Oliver Burke side-footed a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe for their first win over the home side.

Since the opening day of the newly formed Premier League in 1992.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said, “It’s a long time to wait for a win at Old Trafford and it’s a special result, and a special performance.”

“I’m not saying an incredible escape is on but I want to show what we are about.”

Wilder’s side remains bottom 10 points off safety, while Manchester United remain second.

Source: BBC

