Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa hosts 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open 2024

21st Bangkok Chess Club Open 2024: A Global Gathering of Chess Enthusiasts

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, in partnership with the Bangkok Chess Club, is pleased to announce the commencement of the 21st Bangkok Chess Club Open 2024, welcoming over 300 chess enthusiasts from about 50 countries.

Taking place from April 13th to 21st, 2024 this highly anticipated event promises to be an engaging showcase of strategic prowess as participants of all ages gather to test their skills against Grandmasters.

We cordially invite spectators to witness the thrilling matches as they unfold over nine days of intense gameplay.

Additionally, attendees will marvel at the diverse array of Makruk boards, crafted in various styles including intricately carved wood and stunning depictions of Ramayana characters, providing a visual feast that is truly worth experiencing.

A notable feature of the event is the captivating exhibition, offering insight into the rich history of chess, its significance in Thailand, and the legacy of the Bangkok Chess Club Open championship.

Nicolai Mitchell, General Manager at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is honored to extend a warm welcome to all Chess players participating in the event, embodying Sheraton’s ethos as the world’s gathering place. This presents a wonderful opportunity for our resort to foster community connections, hosting players from 41 countries amidst the vibrant backdrop of the Songkran Festival. It underscores our commitment to uniting people from around the globe, showcasing our ability to host diverse events with our perfect venue and professional team.

Games from the top boards will be broadcast live on the international chess website www.chess.com, allowing chess enthusiasts worldwide to follow the action in real-time.

For further information and inquiries, please contact us at +6632 708 000 or via email at reservations.huahin@sheraton.com. You can also visit our website at www.sheratonhuahin.com.

