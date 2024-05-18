Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa hosts International Boxing Olympic Pre-Camp for Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa welcomed over 200 international boxers from more than 15 countries and 4 continents for the Boxing Olympic Pre-Camp Cha-Am & Hua Hin 2024.

The training event, organized by the German Amateur Boxing Association in collaboration with the International Boxing Association of Thailand, has been taking place since May 12 and will continue through May 21, 2024.

The boxers have been welcomed to the training camp by Mr. Nikolai Mitchell, General Manager of Sheraton Hua Hin, together with Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiwat Chotima, Vice President and Secretary of the Thailand Boxing Association and Vice Chairman of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC), Yaowapa “View” Boorapolchai, President of the Olympic Athletes Association and Mr. Martin Volk, a representative from the German Amateur Boxing Association.

Boxers from countries including Great Britain, Ireland, United States of America, Cuba, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Iceland, Mongolia, and New Zealand are participating in this intensive training camp to prepare for the 2nd World Qualifying Tournament Boxing Road to Paris – Bangkok 2024, which will be held from May 24 to June 2, 2024, in Bangkok.

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa has been chosen as the training location due to its high readiness, potential, and ideal environment for the athletes. The resort has upgraded its facilities, including the Grand Ballroom (525 square meters) and the Chandelier Room (888 square meters), to accommodate training equipment and a boxing ring. The resort is also catering to the nutritional needs of the boxers, ensuring they receive appropriate meals during their stay.

Mr. Nicolai Mitchell, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to welcome these athletes and to be selected as their training venue before they compete in Bangkok. This event has been a success due to the support from various sectors, including the Olympic Committee of Thailand under royal patronage, Thailand Boxing Association, Naresuan Camp in Cha-am District, Phetchaburi Province, Arena Hua Hin, The Legend Arena, and many other sponsors.”

Mr. Mitchell added, “Our commitment is to provide a world-class training environment. Hosting this event is a great opportunity for Thailand, promoting the Hua Hin and Cha-am areas as key destinations for sports training and showcasing Thailand’s Soft Power. This also perfectly aligns with our brand’s mission to be the world’s gathering place, where diverse cultures and talents come together. We are honored to support these exceptional athletes on their journey and provide a space that fosters both their training needs and a sense of global community.”

Meanwhile, Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiwat Chotima explained that the hosting of the pre-Olympic training camps rotate across different countries.

This year, the association selected Thailand as the location for the pre-Olympic training camps. After surveying numerous locations, it was found that Cha-Am and Hua Hin districts are well-prepared and highly capable in terms of safety, natural environment, and favorable climate.

Yaowapa “View” Boorapolchai, a former Olympic bronze medalist, current President of the Olympic Athletes Association and director of The Legend Arena expressed her delight in being able to support the holding of the camp in Hua Hin.

She said the camp helps to raise the profile of Hua Hin internationally and shows that the region is capable of providing training facilities for the world class athletes.

Following the completion of the training camp and after taking part in the 2nd World Qualifying Tournament Boxing Road to Paris – Bangkok 2024, the boxers will then participate in the Olympic Games in Paris from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

