Soi 88/1 under repair

Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
After numerous complaints from motorists regarding Soi 88/1 road condition, Siraphan Kamolpramote, advisor to the Hua Hin Mayor, met with the Director of Construction Control Division and officials from the municipal engineering department to discuss plans for improvement.

Currently, the bumpy road is almost impassable as there are many cracks and potholes causing frequent accidents. The committee will be monitoring closely the road improvement as well as the sewage system running beneath the road.

Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a strong 'hook' in between."

