Soi 88/1 under repair

After numerous complaints from motorists regarding Soi 88/1 road condition, Siraphan Kamolpramote, advisor to the Hua Hin Mayor, met with the Director of Construction Control Division and officials from the municipal engineering department to discuss plans for improvement.

Currently, the bumpy road is almost impassable as there are many cracks and potholes causing frequent accidents. The committee will be monitoring closely the road improvement as well as the sewage system running beneath the road.

