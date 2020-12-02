South Africa v England: Dawid Malan hits 99 not out

Dawid Malan hit a beautiful 99 not out as England completed a 3-0 series victory over South Africa in Cape Town to go top of the Twenty20 rankings.

Chasing the score 192 Malan and Jos Buttler shared 167 to power England to a nine-wicket win with 2-overs left. Buttler made an unbeaten 67 off 46 balls and Malan faced only 47 as they hit a joined 14 fours and 10 sixes. Earlier Rassie van der Dussen’s unbeaten 74 and Faf du Plessis 50 not out helped South Africa post 191-3.

Victory took England above Australia at the top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings although Justin Langer’s side could return to number one if they win their series against India starting on Friday.

The game at Newlands was also notable for England critics on the dressing room balcony using a coded letter and number system to pass tactical advice on to captain Eoin Morgan during the South Africa innings.

Ranked as the number one T20 batsman in the world, Malan often gathers at the start of his innings, but he moved to 16 from three deliveries generosity.

Man of the match in the second T20 for a match-winning 55, he moved to his half-century off 26 balls – his fastest in international cricket – and has now scored six half-centuries in his past 12 T20 games for England.

The temperament Malan and Buttler showed in an ultimately comfortable chase will delight Morgan as England build towards next October’s T20 World Cup in India.

Source: BBC Sports

