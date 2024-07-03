Special offers at Hua Hin golf courses to mark 100th anniversary of Thai Golf Day

Golf enthusiasts in Hua Hin have a special reason to hit the greens over the next couple of months. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Thai Golf Day, several local golf courses are offering not-to-be-missed deals and tournaments.

The Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Golf Association, is hosting a series of tournaments in July and August. For a fee of THB 1,750, participants can enjoy a round of golf, caddy services, and dinner. The tournament schedule includes:

July 20: Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

July 27: Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence

August 10: Springfield Royal Country Club

August 18: Seapine Golf Course

August 24: Lake View Resort & Golf Club

August 31: Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort

Each event will begin with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.

In addition, throughout August and September, several local golf courses are offering green fees at a reduced rate of 1,000 THB. The participating courses are:

Royal Hua Hin Golf Course

Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence

Springfield Royal Country Club

Seapine Golf Course

Lake View Resort & Golf Club

Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort

The celebrations kicked off on July 2 with a press conference at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course Clubhouse. Key attendees included Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Products and Tourism Business of TAT, and Mr. Suwit Riengrungroeng, President of the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Golf Association, among others.

They commemorated the historical significance of June 28, 1924, when King Rama VI played golf for the first time at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, marking the birth of golf in Thailand.

Mr. Suwit Riengrungroeng stated that the Prachuap-Phetchaburi Golf Association is organizing a grand celebration for the 100th anniversary of Thai Golf Day at the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on July 13.

Tickets for this event costs 2500 THB and includes a round of golf, a 100th-anniversary shirt and entry to the music party by Koh Mr. Saxman. For tickets contact Royal Hua Hin Golf Course on the number below.

The July 13 event will also feature an exhibition on the history and evolution of golf in Thailand and various activities, including the “Thailand National Golf Day” (100 Year Anniversary) tournament, with trophies awarded by the association.

Tournaments will then take place at six golf courses in Hua Hin and Cha Am in July and August 2024 at participating courses including: the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course, Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence, Springfield Royal Country Club, Seapine Golf Course, Lake View Resort & Golf Club, and Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort.

Organisers said tourists and golfers are invited to join the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Hua Hin Golf Course and the 100th anniversary of Thai Golf Day to be a part of the long and rich history of Thai golf.

For more information and to register for the tournaments, contact the respective golf courses:

Royal Hua Hin Golf Course: 032 512 475

Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence: 032 527 777

Springfield Royal Country Club: 032 709 222

Seapine Golf Course: 032 655 988

Lake View Resort & Golf Club: 032 709 100

Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort: 032 510 672

