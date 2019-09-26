Spurs Chase Sessegnon Twins

Spurs are set to ramp up transfer pursuit of Fulham youngster Steven Sessegnon, barely a month after signing his twin brother Ryan.

After agreeing to pay £25m for Ryan Sessegnon last month, Spurs have since failed with their only ‘low-ball’ offer of £3 as a cheeky bid to nab the twin brothers. This initial bid was instantly rejected by Fulham, who now fear Spurs will be back soon for the teenager looking very much as talented as his brother.

Steven has had a call-up already to England’s Under 21 Squad who recently played Turkey and Kosovo. The youngster has also started four of Fulham’s six championship games and is playing a key role in the club’s bid for promotion back to the Premier League.

