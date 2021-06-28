Spurs will fall apart if kane is sold this summer, says Jenas

Tottenham would “fall apart” if they sold Harry Kane this summer, says former :purs midfielder 1ermaine Jenas. Kane, 27, wants “honest” talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with reports claiming he wants to leave this summer. Jenas doubts whether Levy will be able to do enough in those talks to persuade the England captain to stay.

“The part of me that loves the club doesn’t want Harry to leave,” he said. “But he deserves his opportunity at the top and I hope he gets what he wants.” The striker still has three years left to run on the six-year contract he signed in 2018, which would put Spurs in a strong position in transfer negotiations. Jenas believes Kane’s future will depend on the lengths he is prepared to go to try to force a move away

