Stars return to Hua Hin for the 2024 Thailand Open presented by E@

All three previous singles champions of the Thailand Open presented by E@ will return to the stunning Thai coastal resort of Hua Hin when the 2024 edition of the WTA 250 women’s tennis tournament gets underway on January 26 at the Arena Hua Hin.

2019 champion Dayana Yestremska, 2020 winner Magda Linette and Chinese star Zhu Lin, who lifted the prestigious Thailand Open trophy in 2023, will all be aiming to make history by becoming the first player to win the tournament twice. Challenging them in a strong 32-player field will be talented Australian Ajla Tomjanovic, one of the stars of Netflix’s Break Point documentary series.

Former World No.2 Paola Badosa will also be among the 2024 title contenders, as will rising young stars Camila Osorio and Linda Fruhvirtova in what is set to be a another memorable Thailand Open.

“We’re delighted to welcome such a talented group of players back to Hua Hin,” said Co-Tournament Director Paradorn Srichaphan. “The 2024 Thailand Open presented by E@ is set to be a fantastic week for anyone lucky enough to be courtside in Hua Hin to see these incredible female athletes in action, and also for all the tennis fans who will be watching around the world.”

Crowds are expected to flock to the intimate Arena Hua Hin to enjoy the world class sporting entertainment on offer in what is widely regarded as one of the most appealing locations on the tennis tour.

Tickets are available now via:

https://truearenahuahin-online.globaltix.com/

