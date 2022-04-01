Stay-Play-Fun: New 3,500 THB promotion gives golfers access to some of the best local courses, hotels and attractions

A new promotion which gives golfers access to some of the best courses in Hua Hin and Cha Am has been announced.

The Stay-Play-Fun Project Season 2, which runs from April 1 to Sept 30, has been launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Prachuap Khiri Khan-Phetchaburi Golf Association.

For only 3,500 baht, golfers can purchase coupons that can be used in a variety of hotels, golf courses, restaurants, water parks, spas and wellness facilities.

People will receive four coupons that can be redeemed for green fees, rooms, golf courses, fitness centers, water parks, golf lessons and the golf simulator, which is located at the Legend Area and BluPort.

People who purchase coupons can use them in any combination they see fit.

And it is not only golfers who can use the coupons.

A family who doesn’t play golf can still use the coupons at any of the participating venues.

For example, they can stay at a hotel, swim in the water park or visit a fitness center.

Furthermore, those who purchase coupons will receive a Hua Hin-Cha Am Amazing New Chapter Privilege Card.

The card can be used to claim discounts at attractions, restaurants and cafes, as well as on the pirate ship dining cruise which operates in Hua Hin.

Card holders will also receive two additional special coupons to exchange for driving balls, noodles, coffee, and drinks.

The Stay-Play-Fun project has been organized to promote tourism in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Kirikhan among Thais and expats, as well as to stimulate the economy. It also boosts revenue for golf courses, hotels, spas, and the tourism industry as a whole, officials said.

Some of the courses participating in the project include Banyan Golf Club, Majestic Creek, Palm Hills and Springfield.

The Amari, True Arena Hua Hin, The Legend Arena and Vana Nava are some of the hotels and recreation venues that are also participating in Stay-Play-Fun.

For more information visit:

Line id: ppga.info

☎️ 090 963 7904

https://www.facebook.com/ppgathailand

