Andrey Rublev beat Andy Murray in Rotterdam

Britain’s Andy Murray has been knocked out of the Rotterdam Open, losing 7-5 6-2 to world number eight Andrey Rublev of Russia in the second round.

Murray, now ranked 123rd, had won his first tour-level match since August by beating Robin Haase on Monday.

However, fourth seed Rublev secured the match in one hour and 34 minutes.

British number three Cameron Norrie also lost to a Russian player, Karen Khachanov, who recorded a 6-2 6-2 victory in an hour and 14 minutes.

It was the first meeting between world number 21 Khachanov, conqueror of eighth seed Stan Wawrinka in the opening round, and qualifier Norrie, ranked 65.

Murray triumphed over a 19-year-old Rublev in their only previous meeting at the 2017 Australian Open, but was deemed the underdog on Wednesday.

After Murray was unable to convert two break points to take the opening set to a tie-break, Rublev raced away with the second, winning five successive games to book his place in the quarter-finals against David Goffin or Jeremy Chardy.

Murray, who says he plans to play in Dubai in a couple of weeks and then Miami at the end of the month, smashed his racquet in anger during the defeat.

Source: BBC Sports

comments