Australian Open 2021: William faces Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams will continue her quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam trophy against Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open semi-finals on Thursday.

American Williams, 39, has rediscovered her best form at Melbourne Park but faces a tough battle against Osaka.

She has not played Osaka at a Grand Slam since the Japanese beat her in a dramatic 2018 us Open final.

The match was dominated by Willam’s argument with umpire Carlos Ramos.

Williams called the umpire a ‘thief’ after he deducted a point from her, and Osaka was reduced to tears by the crowd booing the presentation ceremony.

Williams said, “I think we both have had closure, and we have reached out to each other.”

Adding, “I have definitely reached out. I think she’s a great competitor and she’s a cool cat.”

Source: BBC Sports

comments