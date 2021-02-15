Australian Open: Dominic Thiem amazed by Grigor Dimitrov

Defending champion Novak Djokovic came through a rigorous test of his fitness as he moved into the Australian Open (ATP) quarter-finals, but third seed Dominic Thiem was stunned by Grigor Dimitrov.

Bulgarian Dimitrov, a semi-finalist in 2017, dismantled the US Open champion of Austria 6-4 6-4 6-0.

World number one Djokovic, struggling with an abdominal injury picked up on Friday, beat Milos Raonic in four sets.

The Serbian eight-time Australian Open champion won 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-1 6-4.

Djokovic, 33, said,” I didn’t know if I was going to play or not. During the match it [the injury] was on and off, it’s still not ideal but I can’t complain and won against a great player. Hopefully, it will be even better in two days.”

“I’ve definitely been fitter but I’m taking each day at a time and for me, training is just recovery.”

He will play sixth seed Alexander Zverev after the German beat Djokovic’s compatriot Dusan Lajovic 6-4 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Dimitrov, the 18th seed, will face Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev, who stunned Felix Auger-Aliassime as his dream Grand Slam debut continued.

Source: BBC Sports

comments