Australian Open: Novak Djokovic & Nick Kyrgios pass

Kayes Nihon | Hua Hin Today
4
Novak Djokovic survived a terror and Nick Kyrgios saved match points as day three at the Australian Open caught the attention of the crowds.

Defending champion and world number one Djokovic overcame Frances Tiafoe 6-3 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-2) 6-3.

Australian Kyrgios after performed a thrilling five-set win over Ugo Humbert in front of a rough John Cain Arena.

Kyrgios showed his typical mix of fiery antics and exciting shots to beat the Frenchman 5-7 6-4 3-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

He fell to his knees after winning the match before sitting in his chair.

Kyrgios has often said that the John Cain Arena, which is open to general ticket-holders, is his favourite to play on because of the blazing atmosphere.

Home fans did not let up as they cheered a Kyrgios fightback from 5-4 down in the fourth set, before seeing him through a tie-break and, somehow, a winning fifth set.

“Honestly, if you were in my head, I was thinking about everything I was going to cop if I lost that match.”

He will face last year’s finalist and US Open champion Dominic Thiem next after the Austrian eased past Germany’s Dominik Koepfer 6-4 6-0 6-2.

