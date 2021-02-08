Dan Evans first ATP tittle

British number one Dan Evans won the first ATP title of his career by defeating Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Murray River Open final.

Evans, 30, had lost the two previous finals of his 15-year professional career, but looked confident and in control throughout to win 6-2 6-3.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, has now lost all seven finals he has played in.

After winning the warm-up event in Melbourne, Evans turns his attentions to this week’s Australian Open.

The 30th seed will play fellow Briton Cameron Norrie in the first match on Tuesday.

Evans said after beating his opponent, “Of course I wanted to win a title, but today was just another match – I approached it in that way.” Everybody wants to win. It’s a great feeling to win. But like I said last year, this year I wanted to do well in the bigger events.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal remains hopeful he will be fit enough to play in the Grand Slam, despite saying it was “still difficult” to practice freely on Sunday because of a back injury.

The 34-year-old said, “I don’t know the percentage. I don’t think about that now,” who is aiming for an outright record 21st major men’s title.

Source: BBC News

comments