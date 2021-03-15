Garbine Muguruza wins Dubai final

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza claimed at first WTA title in almost two years after winning the Dubai Championship.

The 27-year-old Spaniard beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (8-6) 6-3 as she claimed her first title since victory in Monterrey in April 2019.

Muguruza survived a set point against her from Krejcikova in the first set before going to win.

“It means a lot. It’s never easy to win titles,” said Muguruza.

“It was such a tight match. It could have gone either way. I had to work hard for it.”

Meanwhile, Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets to win the Abierto Zapopan title in Mexico.

In France on the ATP Tour, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4-6-7 (4-7) 6-4 to win the Open 13 Province title.

Medvedev, who will overtake Rafael Nadal to move to number 2 in the men’s ranking on Monday, hit 13 aces on the way to victory.

Source: BBC Sports

comments