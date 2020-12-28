Grand finale for ‘2020 HUA HIN OPEN TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP’

27 Dec, HUA HIN – The Sunday finals for Hua Hin Open Tennis Championship 2020 held at True Arena court ended up with excitement and remarkable performance by the players as well as inspiring thoughts and a heart-touching moment from the 19-year-old women’s division winner Ms Thassaporn Naklo ‘Taew’ from Bangkok.

During the award, Taew said in a dramatic tone, “I would like to dedicate this championship award to my father who died in a car accident on 22nd Dec.” Just five days before the tournament. “I practiced hard to compete in this competition and I wanted to do it for my father. It’s the last gift for Dad,” Taew added.

Alternatively, Ms Kamonwan Buaem from Chonburi took the 1st runner-up place.

Meanwhile in the men’s finals, the 25-year-old slammer from Songkhla Prasit Isro won the champion’s award against Phonphum Kova Phitakthet from Chachoengsao. The players received a winning prize of 52,000 THB and 35,000 THB respectively.

With total winning money of 500,000 THB, the 2020 Hua Hin Open Tennis Championship was presented and co-sponsored by Cal-Comp & CCAU Industrial 4.0.

As for the closing remarks, former Deputy Prime Minister Suwat Liptapanlop and President Kittimak of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand presided during the ceremony, attended by Mr Natha Chomsawee, General Manager of Vana Nava Water Jungle and True Arena Hua Hin, Cal-Comp Electronics (Thailand) Director Mr Thanasak Chanyapun along with honoured guests.

Directing the tournament was the renowned former world no. 9 men’s tennis Paradorn Srichaphan which was supported by Bancha Pimsomboon and Pichai Puntrakul as the head organiser.

Sources: huahinsarn.com | Prachuap Post

comments