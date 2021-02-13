Last British standing, Norrie to slam against Nadal with no crowd in Australian Open

Britain’s Cameron Norrie is set to play against Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the third round of the Australian Open, this time, without any audience in attendance on Saturday.

Norrie is the last Briton in the men’s or women’s singles events in Melbourne.

His match is the last on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday and will be played behind closed doors following a snap five-day lockdown in Victoria.

“I’ve never played him before so it’ll be a great experience,” Norrie said.

“I just have to go after it and enjoy every minute. He’s such a legend of the game, but on Saturday night, just another player.

“He’s a human being. Just go out there and give it to him and see what happens.”

World number 69 Norrie, playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for only the second time after doing so at last year’s US Open, have got him a taste of the big arena in the second round.

Source: BBC Sports

