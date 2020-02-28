Nadal cruises into quarter-finals at Acapulco tennis

World number two Rafael Nadal stepped up his bid for a third ATP Mexico Open title with an impressive display of serving and shot-making to beat Serbian youngster Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Spaniard hit 20 winners as he kept his hopes alive of regaining the top ranking with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over the 20-year-old Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-finals at the Acapulco hardcourt tournament. “He’s a very dangerous player. Young, fast and with a lot of power. I’m very pleased with the victory,” Nadal said. “I played a very good first set and that’s important for me. That gives me confidence.”

Nadal improved to 17-2 overall at this event. He needs to take the Acapulco title and have Novak Djokovic lose his semi-final match at this week’s Dubai Tennis Championships to regain top spot.

Source: Bangkok Post