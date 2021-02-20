Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open finals

Naomi Osaka claimed an astounding victory over Serena Williams to reach the Australian Open final and end the American’s latest quest for a record 24th Grand Slam title.

Three-time Slam champion Osaka withstood early pressure from Williams to win 6-3 6-4.

Osaka is on a 20-match unbeaten streak and has never lost a Slam final.

The Japanese will face Jennifer Brady in Saturday’s final after the American beat Karolina Muchova.

“I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it,” Osaka said of her match with Williams.

“It’s just always an honour to play her and I just didn’t want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best.”

It is the first time Williams has lost a semi-final at the Australian Open in eight matches in the last four.

Source: BBC Sports

