Rafael Nadal defeats 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the last 4

Rafael Nadal reached the Nitto ATP Finals last four by defeating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets.

world number two from Spain overcame Greek Tsitsipas 6-4 4-6 6-2 in London.

Nadal age of 34 had been more stable than any other player until losing serve to drop the second set, but fought back to dominate the the number. The 20-time Grand Slam Rafael Nadal champion will play Daniil Medvedev Russian in the semi-finals at the O2 Arena on Saturday.

Nadal said “I was playing, I think, a great level of tennis for almost two sets,” who hit 32 winners and made just 13 unforced errors. “The score was close, but in terms of feeling I felt that I was playing better than him. Then the outcome changed. He won that game and then I was starting to suffer a little bit more with my serve.

But it is a good feeling when you are playing good and you’re playing against the best players of the world. You know you’re going to be in a difficult fight. That’s what happened tonight. I was able to find a way to triumph. I am very happy. Rafeal Nadal said after a dog eat dog match against 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas!

Source; BBC Sports

