Roger Federer beats Dan Evans on return from injury

Roger Federer beat Britan’s Dan Evans on his comeback after 14 months out through injury but said he had not played pain-free.

The Swiss 20-time Grand Slam winner won 7-6 (10-8)3-6 7-5 to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals in Doha.

He had not played competitively since January 2020 after two knee surgeries.

“It feels good to be back. It’s good to be standing here regardless of whether I won or lost, it’s great fun,” Federer said.

“I don’t know if it was ever completely pain-free,” he added. “You get to feel tired and you don’t if it’s the muscle.

After a tight first set, Evans won four successive points in the tie-break to lead 4-2. But Federer fought back to level the scores before taking the set with a magnificent backhand cross-court pass.

“Dan had more energy left at the end but I thought I played a good match and I’m incredibly happy with my performance,” the Swiss said.

Source: BBC Sports

comments