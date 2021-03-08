Roger Federer on returning after injury at 39

Roger Federer says he never seriously considered retirement in his 14 months away from tennis, and is returning as he feels ‘the story’s not over yet.”

It will be his first tour appearance since losing Novak Djokovic in last year’s Australian Open semi-finals.

“I know it’s on the rare side for almost a 40-year-old to come back after a year being out. What’s important is I’m injury and pain-free.”

“The pain is completely under control.”

The 39-year-old has a bye into the second round in Doha, where he will play either Britain’s Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy of France.

“I know I need to go back to training after here again, it’s just about building up being stronger, better, faster and all that stuff.”

“I hope then by Wimbledon I’m going to be 100%, and that’s when the season starts for me.”

Federer had initial arthroscopic surgery on his right knee last February.

A second operation was required in June as his knee would often swell up after walks and bike rides with his family.

Source: BBC Sports

