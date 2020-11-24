ATP Finals 2020: Why Daniil did not celebrate London win

Daniil Medvedev had just won the biggest title of his career, “the best victory” of his life but did not celebrate.

Instead he just shrugged, emptied a ball from his pocket, and walked expressionlessly to meet his defeated opponent Dominic Thiem at the net.

Even If he wins more titles, he says he will still do the same again. The 24-year-old Russian said after Sunday’s 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win in London.

I don’t celebrate my victories, that is my thing and I like it. I decided during the US Open when I had a tough time with the crowd.

Daniil Medvedev was undefeated throughout, beating the world’s top three players at the season-ending championships. Never in its 50-year history had someone achieved it.

The way he played today to beat Dominic, is probably the best victory of my life.

Source: BBC Sports

