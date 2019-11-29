Thai athletes prepare for ASEAN Para Games

Almost 500 Thai national athletes in 16 sports are now at a training camp, preparing for the 10th ASEAN Para Games.

The 2020 ASEAN Para Games, officially known as the 10th ASEAN Para Games, is an biannual multi-sport event for athletes with physical disabilities. It will be held after the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines, from 18 to 25 January.

Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor the of Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT), says the SAT and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports play a role in supporting Thai athletes and helps them to prepare for the games, both physically and mentally. This includes working with sports associations to train the athletes, physical science services, healthcare, physical therapy and psychologists.

Jutinan Bhirombhakdi, Chairman of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, says the committee would like to use the ASEAN Para Games as a platform to promote new athletes, who make up 30% of the total. He hopes Thai disabled athletes will gain experience in order to advance to a higher level of competition in the future, such as the Asian Para Games and Paralympics. As the country’s representatives, the athletes promise to do it their best.

At the 2017 ASEAN Para Games, Thailand ranked third, winning 68 gold, 73 silver and 95 bronze medals.

By NNT Source: Pattaya Mail

