Thailand Open 2024: Badosa battles through to Round Two in Hua Hin

Spanish star Paula Badosa needed all three sets to get past Thai wildcard Lanlana Tararudee 3-6 6-4 6-1 on Monday and earn a place in the second round of the Thailand Open by E@ at the Arena Hua Hin.

“It was a battle. I didn’t know my opponent and that’s always tricky because I didn’t know what to expect,” said Badosa, who has been ranked as high as No.2 in the world . “She was playing at a very high level and I started a little bit rusty but I’m coming from an injury so it’s positive for me to get more hours on court. I’m happy that I finished at a good level.”

Tararudee’s performance delighted the home crowd and Badosa admitted afterwards that she needed to draw on her years of playing matches on the WTA Tour to overcome Thailand’s No.3 player.

“Experience is important, especially in the moments that are not going your way. You learn to accept it. With experience I learned that your moment is going to come no matter what so that’s what I tried. Some days it doesn’t go your way but today it did.”

Also among the winners on Monday were China’s Yinyu Wang and Xiyu Wang and Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic but top seed Magda Linette and accomplished Australian Ajla Tomljanovic both fell in the first round. Linette, who won the Hua Hin title in 2020, lost in three tough sets to Diana Shnaider while Tomljanovic was beaten 6-3 6-0 by qualifier Dalma Galfi.

“The pink courts here are pretty nice I think. It’s funny, the last year has been all about the Barbie movie and now I’m playing on a pink court for the first time so it’s really fun,” said Shnaider after scoring her upset win over Linette.

CLICK HERE for Monday’s full results

Tuesday sees a host of stars in first round action in Hua Hin. Former Wimbledon semi-finalist and Thailand Open fourth seed Tatjana Maria opens against qualifier Arianne Hartono before promising Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova takes on American Claire Liu.

The night session will see young Australian qualifier Taylah Preston up against second seed and defending champion Lin Zhu before seventh seed Yulia Putintseva plays Thai wildcard Thasaporn Naklo.

CLICK HERE for Tuesday’s Order of Play

