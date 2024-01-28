Thailand Open 2024: Badosa looks to make her mark in Hua Hin

Former World No.2 Paula Badosa will be hoping for a successful debut when the Thailand Open presented by E@ gets underway on Monday.

“It’s my first time here in Thailand and I’m really enjoying my time here”, said the Spanish star. “I think people are very nice, the hospitality is amazing. I’ve enjoyed the last few days and now I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Badosa has been practicing hard to get used to the Arena Hua Hin’s distinctive pink courts. “The pink courts are really different and hopefully next week I can play a lot of matches on them,” she said. “Conditions are totally different from Australia, where I’ve just come from. It’s humid here and the courts are playing a little bit slower, plus there is a little bit more wind. So it’s going to be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it.”

Badosa and her fellow players all enjoyed a sumptuous evening of entertainment at the official Thailand Open Players’ Party, held at the prestigious beachside Intercontinental Hua Hin Resort on Saturday evening local time. She and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic also helped with the Official Draw.

Earlier on Saturday Tomjanovic also joined defending Thailand Open champion Lin Zhu for a Thai cooking course at the Blueport shopping mall in downtown Hua Hin. The tournament provides a showcase for all that Thailand has to offer visitors and is sponsored by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

There was plenty of action on court at the Arena Hua Hin on Saturday, where the first rounds of qualifying took place. Among the days’ winners were France’s Chloe Paquet and Australians Taylah Preston and Daria Saville, all of whom will be in final round qualifying action on Sunday. Sunday’s qualifying matches are open to the public and free to watch.

Thailand Open 2024 Live Scores: https://www.wtatennis.com/scores

Thailand Open 2024 Order of Play: https://www.wtatennis.com/tournament/1096/hua-hin/2024/draws

comments