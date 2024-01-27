Thailand Open 2024: Tomljanovic happy to be back in Hua Hin

Defending champion Lin Zhu, 2019 winner Magda Linette and Australian star Ajla Tomljanovic will head up a strong player field at the Thailand Open presented by E@ when the tournament gets underway this Monday at the Arena Hua Hin.

“It feels great to be back here,” said Tomljanovic, who received a wildcard into the Main Draw. “Even though I lost in a heartbreaking final here (in 2019), I just remember having the best time here. I also remember visiting some elephants and to this day I still remember the elephant’s name, Boonui. I’m just excited for the food, for the culture and everything that comes with this amazing event.”

The Tourism Authority of Thailand is a key supporting partner for the tournament.

Tomljanovic recently returned to tennis at the Australian Open, one year on from suffering a devastating knee injury at her home Grand Slam, a difficult moment for the 30 year-old former World No.32 that was documented in the Netflix series Break Point. Now Tomljanovic is keen to open a new, happier chapter in Hua Hin.

“I feel like my best is always around the corner a little bit and I still feel like there is work to be done, but what I like about this year is that in every match I’ve played I feel like I’ve improved,” said the Australian. “So I’m just excited to keep competing. I just want to play matches so the more the merrier.”

Also competing for the WTA 250 title will be former World No.2 Paola Badosa of Spain, 2022 Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria of Germany, fan favourite Yulia Putintseva and rising teenage star Linda Fruhvirtova. There is also a strong contingent of Chinese players – as well as defending champion Lin Zhu, the 32-player draw contains World No.36 Xinyu Wang, Yue Yuan, Zhuoxuan Bai, Qiang Wang and Yafan Wang.

Players will be playing for a prizemoney pot of $USD 267,082 as well as a prestigious WTA Tour title.

Qualifying begins Saturday and concludes on Sunday, with six coveted places available in the Main Draw. Australians Kimberley Burrell, Arina Rodionova, Olivia Gadecki and Daria Saville will play in qualifying, as well as 16-year-old Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova, whose elder sister Linda is in the Main Draw.

