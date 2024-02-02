Thailand Open 2024: Volynets joins Wang, Zhu and Rodionova in last eight

American Katie Volynets earned a marathon win over fourth seed Tatjana Maria on Thursday to join Yafan Wang, defending champion Lin Zhu and Arina Rodionova in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open presented by E@.

Twenty-two year old Volynets secured a place in only her second career WTA 250 quarter-final with a hard-fought 5-7 6-2 6-2 victory over her more experienced opponent. The pair battled for almost three hours in Hua Hin’s hot and humid conditions.

“That was a very big battle,“ said Volynets, who will face China’s Yafan Wang in the last eight on Friday. “I knew it would be because the last time I played her, a couple of years ago, it was for sure a battle. This time I knew what to expect more from her style but she is a very challenging type of player to play because she has a unique game style. It’s really good to push through those long matches for my mentality and physically because you know where your limits are and you know you can come through.”

The 22-year-old American enjoyed plenty of crowd support, with some American fans courtside to cheer her on through the marathon match. “It helps a lot,” said the Californian. “To be honest I didn’t expect it. I’ve never been to Asia before at all and so it’s my first time in Hua Hin. I’m very happy to have some fans and I feel like with each match I have a few more fans coming and so I hope it keeps going that way.”

A resurgent Wang proved too strong for the Slovak Republic’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova on Thursday, with Wang delivering a confident 6-2 6-4 win.

Wang took seven months away from the Tour in 2022, returning in February 2023. From there she has climbed steadily back up the rankings thanks to consistent wins at lower level events, and then a strong start to 2024. This is the first time since March 2020 that she has reached a WTA Tour quarter-final at the 250 level or above.

Lin Zhu, seeded second, put in another confident performance in the defence of the title she won in Hua Hin last year to secure an emphatic 6-2 6-2 win over Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova.

Zhu, who now plays Rodionova in Friday’s quarter-finals, said she is deliberately focusing on each match rather than her title defence. “That was already last year. This year is a new beginning for me. So I need to focus on myself and not think too much about the result. I’m really enjoying my time here in Hua Hin so hopefully I will do my best to defend my title.”

In a compelling final match of the day, Rodionova, of Australia, proved too strong for China’s Zhuoxuan Bai with a 3-6 6-1 6-0.

“I’m pretty happy,” said the Australian. “I just relaxed and was going for it and things were going my way in the second and then I got on a bit of roll in the third.”

Friday will mark only the second WTA singles quarter-final of Rodionova’s career and her first since 2017.

Friday’s quarter-finals will also see qualifier Dalma Galfi try to keep up her winning run when she takes on unseeded Diana Shnaider and seventh seed Yulia Putintseva take on third seed Xinyu Wang.

comments