The 25th Traditional Football Confederation Cup

The opening ceremony was held last August 15 at 12:00 p.m. at Rama VI Military Camp Field with spectacular parade participated by each of the hotel’s representatives, under the slogan: “The Charm of the Palace and the Sea”

The ‘Petchburi -Prachuab Hotelier Football Confederation Cup’ has been organised since 1994 by the Thai Hotels Association.

The winner of the year’s match will receive two trophies from Field Marshal Surayuth Chulanont and the Thai Hotels Association (Western Chapter) together with a cash prize of 6,000 Baht.

The objective of this Traditional Football matches is to promote unity and friendship amongst the hotels in the area of Petchburi – Prachuab,” says Mr. Wason Kittikul, advisor to Hua Hin mayor.

There are still ongoing matches from now until the 12th of September. Admission is free for spectators and footballers who want to watch the games.

