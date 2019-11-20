The 7th annual Hua Hin World Cup is a two day tournament to be played on the weekend of 7th and 8th December at the state of the art football grounds of True Arena

Teams representing countries all parts of the world will be competing with local expat players and others travelling to Hua Hin from Bangkok, other parts of Thailand and other countries in recognition of the growing status of the tournament.

This year teams that have confirmed their participation include Bangladesh, Singapore, France, Germany, Uruguay, England, Sweden, Finland and Thailand. Glenn Biollo, on behalf of the Hua Hin Vikings, the organising Football Club, is busy finalising the program with some last minute inclusions likely.

Games are played on two full size FIFA standard grass football pitches. To quote a former Swedish professional; “If you can’t play decent football on this pitch, you can’t

play it anywhere”.

The format has teams of seven being selected from a maximum 11 player squad competing during a hectic two day schedule. Glenn says that although players are typically fit and experienced, the level of competition leaves them exhausted but still eager to join the closing party and presentations after the final day.

By Hua Hin Today

