The 9th Centara World Masters set to tee off in Hua Hin this June

The serene and historic city of Hua Hin is poised to host the 9th edition of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship.

This prestigious event, renowned as the largest amateur golf tournament in Asia, is scheduled to take place from June 9 to 15, 2024. The tournament will be held at two of Hua Hin’s most distinguished championship courses: Black Mountain Golf Club and Banyan Golf Club.

Since its inception in 2014, the Centara World Masters has been a platform for over 2,000 golfers to showcase their skills. This year, the tournament expects to welcome back many returning players, some participating for the third, fourth, or even the fifth time. Golfasian, Thailand’s leading golf tour operator, and Go Golfing, the Australian golf event specialist, are the visionary co-hosts of the tournament.

The tournament’s structure is designed to reflect the grandeur of professional tour events, complete with sponsor billboards and caddies donning players’ bibs, yet it retains a friendly and enjoyable atmosphere. Competitions are divided into three age divisions for men (A, B, and C grades) and two for women (A and B grades), ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all. Participants will vie for prizes worth over US$30,000.

This year’s event will feature an international assembly of golfers from countries as diverse as Australia, Norfolk Island, Pakistan, New Caledonia, Qatar, Japan, Malaysia, Portugal, New Zealand, India, the UK, UAE, USA, Thailand, Germany, Papua New Guinea, and South Africa.

Mark Siegel, Managing Director of Golfasian, commented on the event’s significance: “The triumphant return of the Centara World Masters marks a significant moment for Thailand’s tourism, bringing together a global community of golfers and affirming our nation’s status as a premier golf destination.”

Peter McCarthy, CEO of Go Golfing, also shared his enthusiasm: “Uniting a global community of golfers and partners from 21 countries for this event is a testament to the spirit of the game. The Centara World Masters stands as a beacon for club golfers across Asia, offering a week filled with golf, camaraderie, and entertainment.”

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, a symbol of heritage and elegance, is not only a preferred accommodation for many participants but also serves as the central venue for post-tournament functions. This year, Centara Hotels & Resorts continues its role as the headline sponsor, reflecting its commitment to the event’s success and Thailand’s golfing heritage.

“As we prepare to tee off at the 9th Centara World Masters, we are honoured to once again play host and headline sponsor of this prestigious event, standing alongside our esteemed partners in showcasing Thailand’s rich golfing and hospitality heritage. This event not only highlights Thailand’s status as a premier golfing destination but also exemplifies Centara’s dedication to curating remarkable experiences for our guests” said Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts. “It is wonderful to witness the convergence of golfers from around the world, and we look forward to welcoming players and guests alike to indulge in a week of exceptional golf, unparalleled luxury, and the warm embrace of Thai hospitality at our iconic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. Here’s to another memorable tournament and the ongoing legacy of passion and friendship of which we are so proud.”

The event is further supported by a constellation of leading international sponsors, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Banyan Thailand, Chang, Coca-Cola, and Fenix, each adding to the richness of the experience.

For more details on the tournament and to register, visit www.thailandworldmasters.com.

