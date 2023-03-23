The eye-catching Prachuap Khiri Run 2023 to be held in July

One of the region’s most eye-catching running events will be held in Prachuap Khiri Khan in July, the provincial administration has announced.

The Tipco Prachuap Khiri Run 2023, which will take place on July 16, will take participants along the stunning Prachuap Bay and the Wing 5 military base.

Runners will have the opportunity to take in the beautiful surroundings, with the route boasting some breathtaking views along the bay and across the runway at the military base.

The Prachuap Khiri Run 2023 will be divided into three categories, catering to runners of all levels of fitness and experience. The first category is a half-marathon, covering a distance of 21.1 km. This category is aimed at seasoned runners who are looking for a challenging race that will test their endurance.

The second category is a mini-marathon, covering a distance of 10 km. This category is aimed at runners who are looking for a less demanding race but still want to push themselves to their limits.

The third category is a fun run, covering a distance of 5 km. This category is aimed at runners of all levels, including beginners, who are looking to participate in the event for the first time. It is a great opportunity to get involved in the event, have fun and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The event is being organised by the provincial administration, the Sports Authority of Thailand, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Tipco Foods Public Company Limited, among others.

Officials said the aim of the event is to promote sports tourism, encourage people to exercise for good health, and stimulate the economy in the area.’

The revenue from the competition will be used to support charity organizations in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

The event will get underway at 5am on Sunday, July 16, with officials estimating that 5,000 runners will take part, cheered on by as many as 4,500 spectators.

Registration for the event is open from 9am on April 5 via www.PrachuapKhiriRunbyTipco.com.

News and information about the event will also be available on the Facebook page “Prachuap Khiri Run by Tipco” and Line @PrachuapKhiriRun.

comments