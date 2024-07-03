The Legend Arena aims to develop world-class boxing facility to attract tourists to learn Thai boxing

On July 2, 2024, The Legend Arena Thai Boxing Camp, under the leadership of Yaowapa “View” Boorapolchai, hosted a event aimed at elevating Thai boxing standards.

View, the President of the Thai Olympic Athletes Association and Director of The Legend Arena, and a former Olympic bronze medalist in 2004, welcomed Director Phalut Suwanamethakorn of the Office of the Boxing Sports Committee, alongside executives, officials from the Sports Authority of Thailand, and over 100 representatives from boxing camps nationwide.

The event included a seminar on legal and standard guidelines for boxing sports personnel, held from July 1-3, 2024.

Attendees also toured The Legend Arena, which was certified as a professional Thai boxing camp in 2023 and awarded an S 4-star rating by the Office of the Boxing Sports Committee.

View, who has been involved in the Thai boxing industry for two years, emphasized her commitment to raising the standards of her camp. She expressed her willingness to collaborate with boxing camps across the country, offering opportunities for visits and service usage. View hopes this initiative will help elevate the standards of Thai boxing camps nationwide, attracting more participants, both Thai and foreign, to learn and train in Thai boxing.

She envisions a future where Thai children are actively involved in boxing, schools incorporate Thai boxing into their curricula, and more foreigners come to learn, train, and compete. View believes that the growth of Thai boxing can boost the economy and create sustainable careers within the industry.

To achieve this, View stressed the need for nationwide improvements in camp management, facility development, and the knowledge of Thai boxing personnel regarding laws and standards. She thanked the Office of the Boxing Sports Committee of the Sports Authority of Thailand for organizing the seminar, which she believes will unify the Thai boxing community in its development efforts.

View expressed confidence that with systematic development in all aspects, Thai boxing will continue to progress. She reaffirmed her readiness to cooperate and contribute to this goal.

comments