Tiger Woods ties record for most PGA Tour titles with 82nd win in Japan

Tiger Woods added another layer of history to a remarkable year when he won his record-equaling 82nd PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan.

The Masters champion is now tied with legendary golfer Sam Snead, who won 82 titles throughout his more than 50-year career.

Woods held off a strong field to beat home favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three shots with world No.2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Sung-jae Im of South Korea tied for third.

“Today, we celebrate both Tiger and Sam Snead as they share a record that, given how difficult it is to win just once on the PGA Tour, should sit squarely alongside the greatest accomplishments in sporting history,” said Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner.

The 43-year-old Woods tweeted Sunday that it was an honor to be tied with fellow American Snead for the most wins.

“Thanks Mom and Pop and everyone who helped make this possible … to do this in Japan is something I’ll never forget. It’s been an awesome year,” he tweeted.

To watch video, click: https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/27/golf/tiger-woods-pga-title/index.html

By Amir Vera, CNN

comments