Top female tennis stars to play in Thailand Open 2024 at Arena Hua Hin

Tennis enthusiasts in Hua Hin are in for a treat as the Thailand Open 2024 will be held at Arena Hua Hin between January 27 to February 4, 2024

This prestigious WTA International Series Tournament, presented by E@, is expected to draw global attention, featuring some of the world’s leading female tennis players.

At a press event on January 10, 2024, by Mr. Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister and Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association of Thailand under Royal Patronage, during a press conference at the InterContinental Hotel Bangkok, Sukhumvit.

The Thailand Open, boasting a prize pool of $267,082 (almost 10 million Baht), will host its qualifying rounds on January 27-28, with the main draw matches taking place from January 29 to February 4. The tournament, now in its fourth year, has established itself as the largest event of its kind in Southeast Asia, consistently attracting top-ranked players and a significant audience.

This year’s competition includes 21 players from the Top 100 global rankings, representing 16 countries. Notable entrants include Zhu Lin, the 29-year-old Chinese player ranked 33rd globally and the reigning Thailand Open 2023 champion. Magda Linette of Poland, world number 22 and the 2020 Thailand Open women’s singles champion, and Paula Badosa, the 26-year-old Spaniard and former world number 2, are also competing.

The lineup also features Wang Xinyu (China / World No. 35), Tatjana Maria (Germany / World No. 43), Mayar Sherif (Egypt / World No. 59), Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan / World No. 63), Wang Xiyu (China / World No. 71), Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia / World No. 73), Viktoriya Tomova (Bulgaria / World No. 75), Diane Parry (France / World No. 76), Yuan Yue (China / World No. 77), Camila Osorio (Colombia / World No. 81), Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland / World No. 85), Linda Fruhvirtova (Czech Republic / World No. 88), Bai Zhuoxuan (China / World No. 90), among others.

In addition to international stars, three Thai athletes will participate. Ruangkhao Lallana Thararadee, a 19-year-old ranked 258th globally; Thasaporn Naklo, a 22-year-old ranked 415th; and Lidia Podgorichani, a 16-year-old Thai-Russian ranked 80th in the world youth rankings, have all secured spots in the tournament.

Beyond the court, the Thailand Open aims to showcase Thai culture and promote tourism. Athletes will engage in four unique activities, including a Thai fabric fashion show with Antonia Porsild, Miss Universe first runner-up, cooking Thai dishes on the beach with a chef from the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, a morning alms-giving ceremony on the beach, and learning Thai boxing from View Yaowapha Buraphonchai, founder of The Legend Arena Muay Thai gym.

The tournament will also feature a tennis clinic for Thai children and youth, highlighting the athletes’ commitment to fostering the next generation of players. A Welcome Party for the athletes, featuring traditional Thai performances, will round off the event.

If you are in Hua Hin, this is an event well worth attending.

Buy tickets at https://truearenahuahin-online.globaltix.com/

